Housing Measures Introduced By Md. Lawmakers

Housing issues that face Marylanders are addressed in a package of legislation introduced in the House of Delegates Thursday.

The measures look to create long-term funding for rental and legal assistance programs, strengthen protections for tenants and create transparency for tenants and landlords.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an incredible amount of strain on families across the state,” House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, said. “This legislation addresses issues raised by the pandemic and strengthens the landlord tenant process in the future. We are confident that this package will help more people stay in their homes, pay their rent, and preserve affordable housing options for families.”

Landlords would pay higher fees to file for evictions under one provision of the legislative package.

“Maryland has some of the lowest eviction filing fees in the nation,” Delegate Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, said. “Increasing the filing fee will bring parity among neighboring states and help alleviate pressure on the courts by decreasing the number of frivolous claims. By redirecting collected fees to legal aid and rental assistance programs, we can ensure these funds are reinvested into improving the system as a whole.”