Houston Man Arrested After Leading DSP on Chase

A Houston man has been arrested after he led Delaware State Police on a chase while driving a stolen motorcycle. Police spotted the motorcycle on Greely traveling on the wrong side of the road, but when the trooper tried to stop the rider – he raced off leading police on a chase that ended at the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park. Police arrested the rider – 32 year old Zachary Mills of Houston who is charged with multiple violations – including receiving stolen property and disregarding a police officer – both felonies. Mills is being held at SCI in default of a $5600 cash bond.