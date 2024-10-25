Houston Man Arrested by Milford Police after Altercation Tuesday

Milford Police were called to North Washington Street on Tuesday for an altercation between a man and two women. Police were told the man had a firearm and ran from the scene. Police were able to locate the man in a parking lot on Park Avenue and detained him. The firearm was also located.

Further investigation revealed that the male subject, identified as 22 year old Caleb Mumford of Houston, DE, was involved in a verbal altercation with the two female subjects. During the altercation, Mumford allegedly lifted his shirt and showed the firearm to both victims in a threatening manner.

Police have charged Mumford with the following offenses:

Attempted Obstruction of Justice (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony – one count (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm – one count (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing – two counts (Felony

Possession of a Firearm while under the Influence – one count

Disorderly Conduct

Mumford had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 where he was committed to the Department of Correction on an intoxication hold. Mumford later had another presentment in the Justice of the Peace Court. Mumford is being held at SCI in default of a $31,700 cash bond and no contact order with the victims.

He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.