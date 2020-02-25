Houston man arrested on felony drug charges in Rehoboth Beach

22-year-old Brandon Wynes, of Houston, DE – Rehoboth Beach Police

A Houston man has been arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., Sunday officers stopped a car driven by 22-year-old Brandon Wynes for speeding on Rehoboth Avenue.

As police made contact with Wynes, a strong odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from the car.

Police searched the vehicle and found a felony amount of cocaine, personal amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Wynes was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity, possession of marijuana in a personal use quantity, and speed in excess of 25 mph in a business district. He was released on $6,000 unsecured bail.