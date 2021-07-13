How To Dodge Those Ticks:

As we spend more time outdoors, we are more at risk to be bitten by a tick.

Ticks are present, however, all year long. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Delaware Public Health, we need to be extra alert for ticks, which tend to wait on the grass or on plants for a ‘host’ to come by and latch on to.

Tick prevention tips include:

-wear long pants tucked into your socks, as well as long sleeves when venturing into areas that may have high tick populations

-check yourself thoroughly for ticks when you return

-keep your grass cut short and remove brush from the yard to minimize tick habitat

Ticks are able to transmit a variety of pathogens that can cause mild to serious illnesses.

