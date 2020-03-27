How You Can Help – Make Hand-sewn Masks

Thanks to the incredible response from the community, and the help of Pam Smith, RN at Beebe Healthcare, Beebe has a format and instructions for making and donating hand-sewn masks.

Instructions with photos can be found on our website on the COVID-19 Relief Fund page: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.

Smith has created a specific mask pattern that Beebe will be asking all those willing to donate their time to make. These guidelines can be used for a 3-ply surgical pleated mask or one with a pocket that a filter can be inserted into.

Some supplies needed, such as:

100% woven cotton fabric

Cotton T-shirt jersey knit fabric

Fabric or ribbon ties that are 12-18 inches long

Each mask will require 4 elastic bands to use as ear loops in lieu of the ties

A creasing or marking tool

Optional 20-22 gauge wire cut in 4 inch lengths scissors, thread, pins and other basic sewing tools you may prefer to us

An iron and ironing board

A sewing machine.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation. “If there was ever a time to consider donating to our community non-profit hospital, now is the time.”

Masks can be dropped off to Beebe’s Population Health Department located at 1307 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958. Bins are located on the covered front porch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Donations will be collected frequently throughout the day and stored properly by Population Health team members working in the office. Staff is available for assistance, please call us at 302-645-3337. Donations left overnight will not be accepted.

Remember to practice social distancing. Please leave your name with the masks you donate so we can acknowledge your generosity.

In addition to hand-sewn masks, Beebe is looking for other items to be donated:

Unused face and surgical masks, especially N95 masks

Eye protectors: safety goggles, safety glasses, clear face shields

Surgical and medical gloves

Medical garb, suits, scrubs, and isolation gowns

Cleaning and sanitizer solutions (such as alcohol wipes/pads, bleach wipes, sanitizing wipes)

Hand sanitizer, including hand sanitizer bottles/pumps/spray bottles

Brown paper bags and lunch bags

Alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings during this historic pandemic.

We understand there is a great demand for many of the items listed above. We will be ensuring that all donated items meet the proper safety standards to ensure the safety of our team members and patients.

Who to contact to donate or with questions:

Donations of items or supplies: Please contact Kim Blanch at kblanch@beebehealthcare.org or call 302-645-3337.

Guidance on handmade items: Please contact Kim Blanch at kblanch@beebehealthcare.org or call 302-645-3337.

Monetary Donation: Please contact the Beebe Medical Foundation at 302-644-2900 or www.beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.

Donation of food items: With safety of our team members and patients in mind, we are not able to accept food items now. The Beebe Medical Foundation is putting together a way for those interested to donate funds toward food items.

Emergency funding will directly support the charitable mission of the Beebe Healthcare system. These funds will be used to help purchase medical equipment, supplies, and costs directly associated with patient care enabling our team members to continue to do what it takes to keep everyone safe.