Howard T. Ennis School Principal Passes Away

The Principal of Howard T. Ennis School since 2009 has passed away, according to the Indian River School District.

Kristina Perfetti died Tuesday, February 2nd.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Kris Perfetti,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Words cannot describe the profound impact she had on the Howard T. Ennis community. Under her leadership, Howard T. Ennis became a first-class educational facility for students with disabilities. Her caring, compassion and commitment helped countless students become more independent in their daily lives.”

Perfetti was assistant principal at Howard T. Ennis for two years before being named principal. She also was assistant principal at Sussex Central High School from 2005-2007. Perfetti worked previously as a special education teacher in the Bethlehem Area School District and as an assistant principal in the York, Pennsylvania School District.

“I had the pleasure of working with Ms. Perfetti for many years in a variety of capacities and found her to be an extremely gifted and passionate administrator. Kris was the face of the Howard T. Ennis School for more than a decade and she will be greatly missed by our entire community,” Owens added. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”

According to the district, “the family requests that you please respect its privacy during this difficult time. Condolences to the Perfetti family can be sent to Heather Perfetti, 20 Cambry Lane, Elkton, MD 21921.”