Howard T. Ennis School Staff Highlight Benefits of Transition to New Building

Howard T. Ennis teachers, staff, and students are benefiting from a new state-of-the-art building they just moved into… WGMD’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

In this next audio clip, you’ll hear from Special Education Teacher Deborah Treherne, Pre-K Para Jazmun Hall, Occupational Therapy Practitioner Briana Shuman, and Transition Specialist Dawn Ciccanti respectively.

Ground-breaking took place in the fall of 2020.