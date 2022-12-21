Howard T. Ennis Teachers Begin Transitioning to New State-of-the-Art School Building

As 2023 approaches, teachers and other workers at Howard T. Ennis are beginning the transition into a new state-of-the-art school building located on Patriots Way north of Millsboro across from Sussex Central High School. Indian River School District spokesman Dave Maull tells WGMD that the state fully funded the estimated 49.6 million dollar, 94,000 square-foot facility. Ground-breaking took place in the fall of 2020.