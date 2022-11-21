HT Ennis Students Will Have NO School on December 21st

There will be no school for students at the Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown on Wednesday, December 21. However, Ennis staff should report as scheduled. This calendar change was approved by the Indian River Board of Education at its September 26 meeting. This change will provide Ennis staff members with additional time to prepare for the school’s move into its new building. The new building opens on January 3, 2023. For ALL other district schools, December 21st will be a regular school day.