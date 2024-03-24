Human Composting Bill Ready for Governor Carney’s Signature

Legislation that will authorize the process of composting human remains has passed in the State Senate. House Substitute 1 for House Bill 162 will allow natural organic reduction – a more eco-friendly cremation alternative, forgoing the usage of formaldehyde and the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere. The process also uses 1/8 the energy of cremation. This Substitute1 to HB 162 adds requirements to those already set forth in HB 162 for natural organic reduction facilities and changes the permissible chemical limits for final remains after natural organic reduction. Natural organic reduction is the gentle, respectful process that accelerates the decomposition of human remains to soil. The measure also defines ‘final remains’ and ‘last remains.’ The measure now waits for the governor’s signature.