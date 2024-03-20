Human Remains Found as a Result of Vehicle Fire in Wicomico County

A fatal vehicle fire that occurred late this morning on Nanticoke Road in Quantico is under investigation. Firefighters discovered a 2000 GMC Sonoma pick-up truck on fire to the back of the house. Firefighters battled the blaze for 20 minutes before bringing it under control, and then they found human remains in the vehicle. Deputy State Fire Marshals spent several hours at the scene examining the vehicle and conducting interviews with witnesses; however, the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. The human remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and positive identification.