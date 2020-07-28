Hundreds Remember Dewey Beach Mayor “TJ” Redefer at “Bay Walk” Dedication

Hundreds of visitors including state and local officials celebrated what would have been Mayor John “TJ” Redefer’s 59th birthday tonight during a dedication of the town’s new “Bay Walk” in his memory. Mayor Redefer lost his life on April 7 to pancreatic cancer. He had served the town as commissioner and mayor since 2017 and was re-elected to a second two-year term in 2019.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

“‘TJ’ was a beloved community member and he worked tirelessly as Mayor to ensure this ‘Bay Walk’ got constructed,” says Steve “Monty” Montgomery, owner of The Starboard. “It is a spectacular amenity for our town, and we wish he was here to see the permanent contribution he has made,” he added.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Along with the “Bay Walk,” there will also be signage, chairs, benches and tables to help dedicate the “Bay Walk” in Mayor Redefer’s memory. Shown is his wife of 31 years, Roberta “Bobbie” Redefer along with Thom Harvey who is the President & CEO of Harvey, Hanna & Associates, the company that owns the Lighthouse Cove.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Video from the event has been posted on the Lighthouse Cove Dewey Beach Facebook page.