Hunter Biden in Court in Wilmington at 10am

Hunter Biden is due in US District Court in Wilmington this morning, after a plea deal was reached sparing him of felony charges.

Attorney Julianne Murray from the Talk of Delmarva’s Tipping the Scales of Justice, filed an Amicus Brief Tuesday morning for the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project. She tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Jake Smith this basically asks the Court permission to file and also file the Brief at the same time. This puts into the record in Delaware that there is a reason to believe that US Attorney for the District Court of Delaware, David Weiss, did not have the independence that should have been there in negotiating this plea for Biden – for 2 misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun offense.

Biden will be in court at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington at 10 this morning.