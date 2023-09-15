Hunter Biden Indicted Thursday

Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal gun charges. This indictment comes out of Special Counsel David Weiss’ investigation. The President’s son is charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. These are the first charges Weiss has brought against Hunter Biden since being granted special counsel status.