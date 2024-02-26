Hurlock, MD Man Arrested after Traffic Stop in Laurel Sunday

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police arrested a Hurlock, Maryland man Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop in Laurel. Police spotted a car with expired tags in the area of Seaford and Camp Roads and conducted at traffic stop. After contacting the driver, 38 year old Howard Quailes of Hurlock, troopers smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and saw an open beer bottle in the center console. A search of Quailes turned up a handgun with an obliterated serial number in his waistband. Quailes was arrested and a search of the car turned up over 3 grams of marijuana.

He faces multiple charges:

Possession of a Weapon with Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Drinking While Driving

Additional Traffic Offenses

Quailes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,102 cash bond.