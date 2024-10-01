Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Underway in Throughout Delaware
Delaware is coming to the aid of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene last week.
Small businesses throughout the state are assisting with relief efforts and are taking up collections. You are asked to use boxes instead of bags for your collection. Click here for more information
These items include, but are not limited to:
- Cleaning supplies: bleach, scrub brushes, gloves, buckets, laundry supplies
- Paper towels, trash bags large and medium
- Personal hygiene: baby diapers, formula, adult diapers, sanitary products
- Soap, bug spray, toilet paper, toothpaste and brushes
- Water, Gatorade, and fruit juice in bottles
- Canned foods: easy open cans if possible: beef stew, Tuna, potted meats, veggies, canned fruits, soups, etc.
- Boxed foods: rice, pasta, dry beans, potato flakes, boxed cookies, cereal
- Household: flashlights, batteries, tarps of all sizes. New blankets/sheets.
- Sleeping bags. Trash bags, trash cans, brooms, vacuums
- Pet supplies: litter and pet food
NO CLOTHING AT THIS TIME
HURRICANE HELENE DROP-OFF SCHEDULE:
SUSSEX COUNTY
Old Paths Storehouse
18295 Redden Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947
This week – September 30th through October 4th
Time: 9 a.m. -12 noon
KENT COUNTY
Kent County Republican Headquarters
2151 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
This week – September 30th through October 3rd
Monday 10 AM to 2 PM, Tuesday 10 AM to 4 PM, Wednesday 10 AM to 2 PM & Thursday 10 AM to 4 PM
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
DFit
4905 Mermaid Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19808
This week – September 30th through October 4th
Time: 5:30 a.m. -9 PM
Boulden Brothers
107 Sandy Dr Building 700, Newark, DE 19713
Open 8am to 5pm