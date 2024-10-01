Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Underway in Throughout Delaware

Delaware is coming to the aid of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene last week.

Small businesses throughout the state are assisting with relief efforts and are taking up collections. You are asked to use boxes instead of bags for your collection. Click here for more information

These items include, but are not limited to:

Cleaning supplies : bleach, scrub brushes, gloves, buckets, laundry supplies

: bleach, scrub brushes, gloves, buckets, laundry supplies Paper towels, trash bags large and medium

Personal hygiene : baby diapers, formula, adult diapers, sanitary products

: baby diapers, formula, adult diapers, sanitary products Soap, bug spray, toilet paper, toothpaste and brushes

Water, Gatorade, and fruit juice in bottles

Canned foods: easy open cans if possible: beef stew, Tuna, potted meats, veggies, canned fruits, soups, etc.

Boxed foods: rice, pasta, dry beans, potato flakes, boxed cookies, cereal

Household : flashlights, batteries, tarps of all sizes. New blankets/sheets.

: flashlights, batteries, tarps of all sizes. New blankets/sheets. Sleeping bags. Trash bags, trash cans, brooms, vacuums

Pet supplies: litter and pet food

NO CLOTHING AT THIS TIME

HURRICANE HELENE DROP-OFF SCHEDULE:

SUSSEX COUNTY

Old Paths Storehouse

18295 Redden Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947

This week – September 30th through October 4th

Time: 9 a.m. -12 noon

KENT COUNTY

Kent County Republican Headquarters

2151 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

This week – September 30th through October 3rd

Monday 10 AM to 2 PM, Tuesday 10 AM to 4 PM, Wednesday 10 AM to 2 PM & Thursday 10 AM to 4 PM

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

DFit

4905 Mermaid Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19808

This week – September 30th through October 4th

Time: 5:30 a.m. -9 PM

Boulden Brothers

107 Sandy Dr Building 700, Newark, DE 19713

Open 8am to 5pm