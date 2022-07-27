Hydrant Flow Tests in Lewes on Thursday

The Lewes Water Department will conduct Hydrant Flow tests on Thursday. Officials say that during this time you may experience low water pressure or discolored water for up to 24 hours. They advise not to do laundry during this time. If you experience discolored water – run your water on cold for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears. The Hydrant Flow tests are needed because as of last October, the city requires one and two family dwelling projects that are deemed new construction to have a fire suppression system installed in the dwelling. The water department has to certify the hydrant location, the system flow and other issues before the City grants a building permit.