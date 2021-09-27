“I Killed Her” – Eastern Shore Man Charged With Woman’s Murder

A Cambridge man is charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman who was found lying in a roadway after the suspect arrived at police headquarters and stated “I killed her.”

Cambridge Police said 31-year-old Dion Ennals was covered in blood when he showed up at the back door of the police department Friday night. Officers went to Washington Street, where a woman was found with apparent head and facial injuries lying in a pool of blood. 39-year-old Roshanda Willis of Cambridge later died.

Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office investigated the case and found surveillance footage showing the attack.

Ennals was being held without bond.