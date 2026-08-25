ICE Two-Week Sweep of Illegal Alien Offenders in MD & VA Include Arrest in Wicomico County
Over 1300 illegal alien offenders have been arrested by ICE in Maryland and Virginia. These arrests occurred August 1st through 14th – a two-week immigration enforcement operation called “Operation Safe Community-Washington, DC.” Arrested in this two-week operation are illegal alien offenders with criminal histories that include convictions for sexual battery, kidnapping, DUI, hit and run, identity theft and robbery – and arrests for murder, attempted murder and rape.
Much of the operation focused on illegal offenders in the Washington, DC suburbs in Virginia and Maryland – targeted enforcement actions were conducted throughout both states. Arrested by ICE officers in Wicomico County – Actionel Pierre, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, whose criminal history includes arrests for attempted murder, two counts of assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and reckless endangerment. Pierre will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the US.
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement after DHS officials announced mass deportation operations in Maryland without notifying state officials:
“Public safety is my top priority, and Marylanders know I have neither patience nor tolerance for violent criminals. When federal law enforcement takes violent offenders off our streets and lawfully removes them from our country, that makes our communities safer. Maryland will continue working with our federal partners to do exactly that.
“But ICE’s own numbers tell a very different story. According to them, a mere fraction of the more than 1,300 people they arrested in the past two weeks had ever been convicted of or charged with any crimes. We’ve seen frightening footage of older women being taken from their apartment buildings, workers chased in residential neighborhoods, parents separated from American children – and we are deeply concerned by reports that an individual suffered a broken neck during an ICE arrest.
“These actions also undermine our economy. I’ve heard firsthand from business leaders across the State that these immigration policies are taking legal workers out of our nursing homes, scaring farmworkers from showing up to work, and making the cost of everything from groceries to delivery services higher.
“Deploying untrained, unqualified, and unaccountable agents to sweep through our communities and spread fear is not a public safety strategy. It undermines trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, and it does not make us safer.
“We do not have to choose between holding violent offenders accountable and protecting the constitutional rights and basic dignity of our neighbors. In Maryland, we will continue to do both.”