ICE Two-Week Sweep of Illegal Alien Offenders in MD & VA Include Arrest in Wicomico County

Over 1300 illegal alien offenders have been arrested by ICE in Maryland and Virginia. These arrests occurred August 1st through 14th – a two-week immigration enforcement operation called “Operation Safe Community-Washington, DC.” Arrested in this two-week operation are illegal alien offenders with criminal histories that include convictions for sexual battery, kidnapping, DUI, hit and run, identity theft and robbery – and arrests for murder, attempted murder and rape.

Much of the operation focused on illegal offenders in the Washington, DC suburbs in Virginia and Maryland – targeted enforcement actions were conducted throughout both states. Arrested by ICE officers in Wicomico County – Actionel Pierre, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, whose criminal history includes arrests for attempted murder, two counts of assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and reckless endangerment. Pierre will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the US.

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement after DHS officials announced mass deportation operations in Maryland without notifying state officials: