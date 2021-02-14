Icy Bridge Conditions Lead to 12 Vehicle Crash on Route 1 Near Magnolia

Delaware State Police were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash just before 10 last night on Route 1/Bay Road in the area of Trap Shooters Bridge. Police tell WGMD that 12 vehicles were involved in an accident on the bridge due to icy conditions. It’s unknown the extent of any injuries. Northbound lanes were affected for about 3 ½ hours until the scene was cleared. Emergency personnel from Bowers Beach and Camden-Wyoming assisted Magnolia crews and State Police at the scene.