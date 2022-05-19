“Idol” Finalist Jay Copeland To Perform At Homecoming Celebration

A Salisbury University graduate who had a thrilling run on “American Idol” will return to the Crossroads of Delmarva for a free performance, accompanied by food trucks and other activities.

Jay Copeland will take the stage outdoors Friday June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Copeland’s run on the singing competition came to an end earlier this month.

“Our community partners and I are so proud of everything that Jay has accomplished, both here at home and as an American Idol contestant,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said. “This event is a representation of the power that the arts have to bring together a community. We are excited to have the opportunity to host Jay for his first solo performance in this new stage of his career.”

“It should come as no surprise that our community partners are answering the bell to make this free celebration concert a reality,” Greater Salisbury Committee President & CEO Mike Dun added. “The second the Copeland family contacted us last week, the planning and fundraising began. There has been an overwhelming response. It’s time to celebrate our hometown American Idol, James M. Bennett and Salisbury University graduate Jay Copeland.”

The City of Salisbury released additional details about the event:

On Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m., join us for a celebration of our American Idol star as he performs Idol hits and timeless favorites live on stage. This outdoor event will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street in Downtown Salisbury. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Please note that this show will be primarily standing room only, though there will be a limited number of chairs available for those who wish to sit. We welcome guests to bring chairs, blankets, or towels to sit on the grass.

Parking will be available in Lot 1 or the Downtown Salisbury parking garage, which are both located on Circle Avenue across from the Wicomico Library. South Division Street will be closed between Main Street and East Carroll Street to allow guests to safely walk from their cars to the event space.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be relocated to Maggs Gym at Salisbury University. Please check the City of Salisbury Facebook page for updates.

Thank you to Jay Copeland and the Copeland/Ryder family, Salisbury University, Greater Salisbury Committee, TidalHealth, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, Wicomico County Public Schools, Wicomico County Education Foundation, Wicomico County Tourism, Perdue Farms, The Richard A. Henson Foundation, Avery Hall Insurance, Delmarva Veteran Builders, Pohanka of Salisbury, WMDT TV47, and our other community partners for their contributions to this exciting event.