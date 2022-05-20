IID Report in Fatal Wicomico County Police Pursuit Crash Released

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released its investigative report of the October 21, 2021, fatal police pursuit crash in Wicomico County.

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., Salisbury Police Department Officer Christopher Denny observed a car at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Salisbury Parkway in Salisbury that was being driven without its lights on. Officer Denny attempted to pull over the car. The driver of the car, Jamaal Parish Mitchell, failed to stop, instead increasing his speed, and swerving as he continued driving. Officer Denny pursued the car out of concern that Mr. Mitchell was impaired. During the pursuit, Mr. Mitchell struck the police cruiser of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy David Munir. Deputy Munir then joined the pursuit. Mr. Mitchell continued driving and struck a second vehicle. The second collision caused Mr. Mitchell to lose control of his car. His car entered the yard of a home on Duchess Drive and struck a parked vehicle and a tree. Mr. Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.

The IID concluded its investigation and forwarded its investigative report to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office on February 14, 2022. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the IID on April 21 of its decision not to prosecute this case.

The investigative report contains detailed investigative findings and an analysis of relevant legal issues. The report does not make any recommendations as to whether an officer should or should not be charged. A copy of the investigative report can be found here.

By law, the IID’s report must remain confidential until the State’s Attorney’s Office declines to prosecute or any related prosecution is completed. If the local State’s Attorney declines to prosecute, the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of that determination. If the local State’s Attorney decides to prosecute the matter, the IID will release the report, with appropriate redactions for confidentiality, within 30 days of a final judgement of all defendants in the case.