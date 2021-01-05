Illegal Tinted Window Leads To Man’s Arrest On Weapon Charge

A Lewes man is facing a weapon charge after State Police say his vehicle was stopped along Coastal Highway for having an illegally tinted window.

According to State Police, the smell of burnt marijuana led to an investigation after the vehicle was stopped Monday afternoon. A search turned up a loaded .45-caliber pistol, a loaded magazine, and less than a gram of marijuana. State Police said 37-year-old Adam Briggs was taken into custody without incident.

Briggs was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana (a civil violation), and operating a vehicle with improper window tinting.