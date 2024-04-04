Impacts of Key Bridge Collapse to Port of Salisbury

There have been impacts locally and across the board following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. President and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Bill Chambers tells the Talk of Delmarva about how federal and state agencies have stepped up to mitigate those effects…

He says to folks and businesses on the lower shore of the State of Maryland, expect tremendous insolvencies. He says they may pick up some business at the Port of Salisbury in the form of barge traffic.

Chambers mentioned Purdue and Chaney Enterprise and the discussions that are ongoing with the City of Salisbury…

President and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce tells the Talk of Delmarva one of the ways they are supporting impacted workers at the Port…

He says the amounts of money in terms of state and local income taxes the Port of Baltimore generates is staggering and that suspended port activities will certainly have an impact on every county and jurisdiction in Maryland.

Chambers says that it will be some time before everything gets back to normal….

In terms of the reconstruction of the bridge, he says it’s projected to be anywhere between 2 to 15 years–with experts saying somewhere in the middle of that range with hundreds of millions of dollars in cost.