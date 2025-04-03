In-Depth Drug Dealing Investigation Leads to Arrest of Laurel Man

The Laurel Police Department today issued a public notice of increased police presence in the area of West 8th Street in Laurel. The post was in reference to a search warrant being executed as the culmination of an in-depth drug dealing investigation. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was executed at 611 West 8th Street. Several items consistent with drug paraphernalia were found as were crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. As a result, 48-year-old Ronnell D Jacobs of Laurel was arrested and charged with drug-related crimes. Ronnell was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.

Ronnell Jacobs