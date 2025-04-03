In-Depth Drug Dealing Investigation Leads to Arrest of Laurel Man
April 3, 2025/
The Laurel Police Department today issued a public notice of increased police presence in the area of West 8th Street in Laurel. The post was in reference to a search warrant being executed as the culmination of an in-depth drug dealing investigation. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was executed at 611 West 8th Street. Several items consistent with drug paraphernalia were found as were crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. As a result, 48-year-old Ronnell D Jacobs of Laurel was arrested and charged with drug-related crimes. Ronnell was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
Ronnell Jacobs
Additional Information from Laurel PD:
If you or someone you know has information related to this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by direct message to this page. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting “KEYWORD” followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.