In Honor of July 4th, Tunnel To Towers Pays off Hilliard Family Mortgage; Beyond the Call EOW Ride in Salisbury Saturday

Before Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was killed in the line of duty in 2022, he and his family had bought and moved into what was to be the family’s forever home in Berlin. Since she lost her husband, Tashica Hilliard has completed nursing school and advocated and testified for tax changes to benefit the families of fallen heroes, but before he died she says that he was the sole provider for their family of five. Now, in honor of the 4th of July, the Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Program has paid off the mortgage on the Hilliard’s home – to alleviate the financial burden of a mortgage for his family and to allow them to continue to heal in the home they shared.

Also on Saturday the Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember will visit the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office from 1:30 to 3pm to honor Hilliard, his family, the Sheriff’s office and the community. The public is invited to attend.

Saturday is Day 36 of the Ride to Remember and they will visit the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, both in Maryland

More from the Tunnel to Towers Release:

Deputy Hilliard started his law enforcement career as a seasonal police officer in Ocean City, Maryland, during his freshman year of college.

After his experience with the force, he changed his major from Computer Science to criminal justice. He worked at different local agencies before joining the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, as a deputy in 2012.

He was a 16-year law enforcement veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, having recently transferred back to patrol upon request.

On June 12, 2022, Deputy Hilliard was in pursuit of an armed, convicted felon, with an active fugitive warrant, when he opened fire and shot and killed Deputy Hilliard.

He is survived by his wife, Tashica, and their three children, De’Aijah, Jersi, and Trenton.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

“Deputy Hilliard was a law enforcement veteran who loved patrolling the streets of his community and lost his life while trying to stop a suspect from hurting anyone else. This July 4th we are honored to alleviate the financial burden of a mortgage for his family and allow them to continue to heal in the home they shared together,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

More about the Beyond the Call of Duty:

This ride started on June 1, 2024 leaving Spokane, Washington and will be traveling across the country visiting each department that has lost an officer in the line of duty in 2022/2023. The ride will take 73 days, ending back in Spokane. The ride consists of six motorcycles escorting a 40 foot rolling memorial with pictures of each of the officers.

Please feel free to attend the event for a time of remembrance. www.endofwatchride.com