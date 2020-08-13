In-Person Inmate Visits At Del. Prisons To Resume Sept 1st

A month after a coronavirus outbreak at Sussex Correctional Institution, the Department of Correction says normal operations are resuming, with 98-percent of inmates considered to be recovered.

The DOC says four inmates across the prison system have active COVID-19 infection. All of those inmates are from SCI.

Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis says inmates now can enjoy outdoor recreational time again, and regular counseling and substance abuse treatment programs are available as well. Also, tablets are being installed this week at SCI that will expand the availability of inmate video visitation and other programming.

“DOC and our medical professionals have demonstrated that we can effectively stop the spread of COVID-19 by comprehensive testing, immediate isolation and treatment of infected inmates, with ongoing screening and cleanings,” DeMatteis said.

The Department of Correction plans to resume in-person visitation at all correctional facilities September 1st.