In-Person Visits With Offenders Will Be Suspended at Del. Correctional Facilities

In-person visits with offenders at Delaware correctional facilities will be suspended temporarily at the end of the day Friday.

The Department of Correction is taking the action in response to community transmission of COVID-19 to protect inmates and staff from exposure. After Friday, in-person visits will not be allowed at prisons and work-release and violation-of-probation facilities.

“The health and safety of our officers, staff, visitors and the individuals under our supervision is our top priority,” Delaware Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “While our comprehensive screening, testing and mitigation measures have continued to keep the numbers of inmate COVID cases at a low level across our correctional system we are temporarily suspending inmate visitation as a necessary step to reduce the risk of this illness entering and spreading within our facilities. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of inmate family members and others who are impacted by this temporary measure.”



Phone and video visits with inmates can also be arranged.

This is the third time since the start of the pandemic that in-person visits have had to be paused.