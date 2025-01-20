Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump – 47th President

In just over an hour President-elect Donald Trump will take the formal oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States. The motorcade is just leaving the White House enroute to the Capitol.

Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons issued a statement ahead of the second inauguration of President Trump.

“Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. I hope that President Trump will put the best interests of the country first and promote the common good in ways that will make our country freer, safer, and more prosperous. If President Trump acts in the best interests of the American people, I will work with him constructively; when he does not, I will oppose him. That is what Delawareans sent me to the Senate to do.” “Finally, as President Joe Biden departs Washington, I simply say: thank you. Thank you for fighting hard every day for the American people and leading with dignity and honor. We are a better country for your service as president. Delaware stands ready to welcome you home, proud of a job well done.”

Governor Wes Moore’s statement regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump: