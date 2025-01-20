Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump – 47th President
In just over an hour President-elect Donald Trump will take the formal oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States. The motorcade is just leaving the White House enroute to the Capitol.
Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons issued a statement ahead of the second inauguration of President Trump.
“Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. I hope that President Trump will put the best interests of the country first and promote the common good in ways that will make our country freer, safer, and more prosperous. If President Trump acts in the best interests of the American people, I will work with him constructively; when he does not, I will oppose him. That is what Delawareans sent me to the Senate to do.”
“Finally, as President Joe Biden departs Washington, I simply say: thank you. Thank you for fighting hard every day for the American people and leading with dignity and honor. We are a better country for your service as president. Delaware stands ready to welcome you home, proud of a job well done.”
Governor Wes Moore’s statement regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump:
“The peaceful transfer of power is not something we invented – it’s something we inherited from our founders, starting right here in the Annapolis State House when in 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission as commander-in-chief. Democracy is our greatest heirloom as a nation, and it’s something we hope to pass on and make more enduring for the next generation.
Our priority has been – and will continue to be – protecting the interests of all Marylanders. In the days after the 2024 election, we articulated our shared dedication to four key principles: Deliver for Marylanders; defend our constitutional rights; grow our economy; and restore faith in our public servants, our institutions, and our democracy. We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their steadfast partnership in pursuing each of these four goals, and we will partner with the Trump-Vance Administration when we are aligned on those core principles that will make progress for Marylanders. We pray for God’s grace as our state and nation open this next chapter.”