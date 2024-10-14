Incendiary the Cause of Greensboro House Fire Saturday

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a single family home on Greensboro Road in Greensboro that has been ruled caused by an incendiary. Officials were called to the home on Saturday just after 9pm and found fire on the exterior of the home. Greensboro Volunteer firefighters responded to the call – damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the Upper Eastern Region State Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-819-3500.

