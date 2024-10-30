UPDATE: Dover Man Surrenders Without Incident in Barricade Situation

Dover Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Moran of Dover, following an incident that began early this morning. The investigation began at 1:42 a.m., when Dover Police received a call from a victim saying that Moran was inside of her residence on Holmes Street, and he was not supposed to be there. The victim knows Moran. It was also reported that 6 children were in the residence when this was occurring. When officers arrived, Moran came to the door and pointed a firearm at Officers and ran back into the house, securing the doors. During this incident, a statewide alert was sent out to land lines and mobile devices requesting the public remain clear of the area. At around 11 a.m., Moran surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. All six children were located safe and turned over to a family member. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Moran is now at SCI on $47,000 cash bail on several criminal charges.

Dover Police Officers responded and observed Moran inside of the residence. The Dover Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team(SORT) and Crisis Negotiations Team(CNT) were activated as a result of these actions and responded to the scene. In addition to Dover Police SORT and CNT, the Dover Police Department received assistance from Tactical Units of the Delaware State Police, the Kent County Department of Public Safety, and Ambulnz. During this incident, a statewide alert was sent out to land lines and mobile devices requesting the public remain clear of the area. The Dover Police Department appreciates the public’s support and cooperation with this message, as it allowed first responders to safely and effectively resolve this incident. During a search of the residence, officers located a Ruger 9mm Handgun and a Zigana 9mm Handgun along with 9mm ammunition.

At 10:58 a.m., Moran surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. All six children were located safe and turned over to a family member. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence. As a result of the search, Officers located a Ruger 9mm Handgun and a Zigana 9mm Handgun along with 9mm ammunition.

Moran was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.

He was committed to SCI on $47,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Aggravated Menacing (2x)

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Felony Resisting Arrest

-Trespassing First Degree

-Capias