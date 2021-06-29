Incoming DEMEC President Will Make History

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation will be led by a woman for the first time.

Kimberly Schlichting has been named DEMEC’s New President and CEO, to replace the departing Patrick McCullar. She has been with DEMEC since 2003 and served in several leadership capacities. Schlichting is expected to become president and CEO in October.

DEMEC provides electricity to several towns and cities including Lewes, Seaford and Milford.

“My career focus and dedication has been to advocate and support public power’s business model with its many benefits to our member communities, while identifying innovative ways for DEMEC to evolve and grow with emerging industry changes,” Schlichting said. “I have sincerely enjoyed and appreciated Patrick’s mentorship and leadership over the last two decades, and I am truly honored for the opportunity to lead DEMEC’s continued growth and value into the future.”

“In anticipation of Patrick McCullar’s departure, the DEMEC Board undertook a CEO succession planning process, which resulted in the unanimous selection of long-time COO Kimberly Schlichting,” Board Chair Morris Deputy said. “Kimberly’s ongoing commitment to our members, her eighteen years of experience with the company and the respect she has earned among her peers across the industry made it clear to us that she is the right choice to lead DEMEC into the future.”

