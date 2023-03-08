Increased Police Patrols to be Conducted in Ocean City, MD Due to St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

If you live in or plan to visit Ocean City, Maryland this week and next, you can expect to see additional Ocean City Police Department officers on patrol, along with Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. A collective 84 hours of specialized enforcement will be conducted in the Town of Ocean City from March 9th through March 12th and again from the 15th through the 19th of this month. The special enforcement will cover the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Weekend and the actual holiday weekend. Officers conducting this specialized enforcement will be on patrol looking for drug and/or alcohol-impaired drivers.