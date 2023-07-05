Independent Party of Delaware Nominates Former Delaware State Senator, Michael S. Katz MD, MBA for US Senator

The Independent Party of Delaware has nominated Dr. Michael S. Katz, as its 2024 candidate for United States Senator at its 2023 nominating convention, which took place on Saturday July 1st in Dover. He officially filed with the Delaware Department of Elections on July 3rd. In his address at the Independent Party 2023 Convention, Dr. Katz said he has not pledged his allegiance to any political party, but to the core values of the U.S. Constitution, Liberty, Justice, and Equality.

Full News Release from the Independent Party of Delaware

The Independent Party of Delaware has nominated Michael S. Katz, MD MBA as its 2024 candidate for United States Senator at its 2023 nominating convention, held on Saturday July 1, 2023 in Dover, DE and he has officially filed with the Delaware Department of Elections on July 3.

“Mike is not a career politician. He has not pledged his allegiance to special interests, lobbyists and political organizations. He is a true independent, a critical thinker and problem solver who is committed to representing all Delawareans as a public servant and leader”, said IPoD State Chairman, Don Ayotte.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Katz on our ticket, as he offers a clear and constructive alternative to Delaware’s two-party machine-controlled politics and government,” said IPoD Secretary-General, Wolf von Baumgart. “Our common problems demand creative and cooperative solutions instead of finger pointing”.

The Independent Party of Delaware’s candidate selection process is merit-based and seeks to identify and recruit candidates who are best qualified to serve Delawareans based on their skill sets, experiences, qualifications, and commitment to public service.

In his address at the Independent Party 2023 Convention, Dr. Katz stated, “America’s government dysfunction and divisiveness is due to the two major political parties who have the core value of winning. As an independent, I have not pledged my allegiance to any political party, but to the core values of the U.S. Constitution, Liberty, Justice, and Equality”.

Dr. Katz went on to say, “Business and politics as usual is no longer an option. I have pledged to abide by a Code of Conduct that recognizes our common humanity, to be respectful of all Americans, to work for and seek unity among all Americans, and to work together with all Americans to solve our problems to improve our society. These are the steadfast foundational principles on which we serve our communities and how we treat our fellow citizens”.

NOTE:

The Dr. Mike Katz for United States Senator Campaign has indicated that it will release a statement and details concerning Dr. Katz’s campaign and platform in the next several weeks.