Indian River Firefighters Called for Fire at Long Neck UM Church

Image courtesy IRVFC

Firefighters from Indian River were called for a commercial structure fire at Long Neck United Methodist Church off Long Neck Road just before 10pm Saturday night. Crews arriving at the church found smoke conditions inside the main sanctuary with sprinkler systems activated. Fire officials say it looks like a small fire was suppressed by the sprinkler system – there is smoke and water damage in the main part of the building.

Fire crews from Lewes, Millsboro and Rehoboth Beach assisted.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.