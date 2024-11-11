Indian River Firefighters Fight Brush & Structure Fire at Shawns Hideaway

Firefighters from Indian River were called for a brush fire on Blue Boulevard in the Shawns Hideaway development off Banks Road just before 8pm on Sunday. When firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was upgraded to a structure fire after the burning brush spread to a residence and additional fire companies were called to assist or provide cover up.

Fire officials believe that brush and leaves between homes caught fire and spread into and underneath nearby manufactured home foundations.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.