Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspections This Week – Expect Lane Closures

Drivers on Route 1 this week – watch for intermittent lane closures during the day on the Indian River Inlet Bridge – which is undergoing inspections this week. On Monday and Tuesday the southbound right lane will be closed to traffic between Inlet Road and Turn Point Road – however it will be open to bicycle traffic.

Wednesday and Thursday the northbound right lane will be closed with pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be redirected onto the Route 1 shoulder at each end of the bridge.

The inspections are dependent on weather.