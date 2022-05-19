Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspections To Impact Traffic Early Next Week

Motorists who travel the Indian River Inlet Bridge should be prepared for temporary intermittent closures next Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to DelDOT, the scheduled load tests are part of continuing research and monitoring of the bridge and its structural health, in conjunction with the university of Delaware.

Between 9:00 p.m. Monday and 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, temporary closures to traffic of about five minutes are scheduled to occur, weather permitting.