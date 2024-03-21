Indian River School Board Fires Bradley Layfield

The Indian River School Board has fired former Sussex Central High School principal Bradley Layfield. The vote of 7 to 0 came during the executive session during Thursday night’s meeting. Layfield’s attorney, Thomas Neuberger, says that board members Dr. Donald Hattier and Dr. Heather Statler recused themselves from voting and Gerald Peden abstained. Neuberger says that Layfield has two years to recover and decide on his next steps.

Full release from Attorney Thomas Neuberger: