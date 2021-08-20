Indian River School Board Takes It Outside Monday

Monday’s meeting of the Indian River School District Board of Education will be held outdoors.

According to district officials, members of the public will be seated in the home field bleachers at the Sussex Central High School stadium. Face coverings will be optional.

If weather becomes inclement, the meeting would move indoors to the Sussex Central High School auditorium, and face coverings would be required in accordance with the state mandate.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. For the agenda, please CLICK HERE

The Indian River School district will also host virtual participants via Zoom. A live stream link will be posted on the district website on the day of the meeting – please CLICK HERE