Indian River School District Hires New Assistant Superintendent

A longtime Maryland educator has been hired as the new Assistant Superintendent of the Indian River School District.

Karen Blannard was approved by the Board of Education at its regular meeting this week. She has been assistant superintendent and executive director of school support with Baltimore County Schools since 2010.

Blannard also has previous experience with the Maryland Department of Education, and as a principal, assistant principal, math department chair and teacher at other schools.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Blannard to the IRSD team as our new assistant superintendent,” Indian River School District Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Mrs. Blannard’s administrative experience with Baltimore County Public Schools and the Maryland Department of Education will greatly benefit our efforts to provide top-flight educational services to our families. I look forward to working with Karen and have no doubt that her experience and expertise will be a wonderful asset to our students and staff.”

“I look forward to beginning this new chapter in my professional career and to residing in Delaware with my husband,” Mrs. Blannard said. “I am eager to visit IRSD’s schools and to meet their teams of hard-working educators. I want to thank the Board of Education for this opportunity and I am excited to collaborate with Dr. Owens, the administrative staff and the board to ensure that all students reach their fullest potential.”