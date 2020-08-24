Indian River School District & Perdue Farms on Forbes List of Best Employers in Delaware

Forbes has released it’s 2020 list of America’s Best Employers – by State. The list was compiled with help from Statista by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees from October 2019 to May of 2020. The surveys were anonymous and respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria – like safety of the work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors – the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce.

The top 25 list for Delaware includes several statewide employers – like M&T Bank, University of Delaware and Home Depot – but also includes some more local to Sussex County employers – like Perdue Farms and the Indian River School District!

Making the list for Maryland – Wicomico County Public Schools and University of Maryland.