Indian River School District Provides Meals to Students During School Closure

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the Indian River School District will provide meals to students during the school closure related to the possible spread of the Coronavirus. Meals are free of charge and available Monday through Friday to children 18 and under at the following locations and times:

Frankford Park parking lot – 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Old Dagsboro Fire Hall – 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gumboro Community Center – 12:20 – 12:50 p.m.

Selbyville Police Station – 10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Fenwick Island Baptist Church – 11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot) – 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance) – 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

North Georgetown Elementary (bus parking lot) -10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. – Station 1 – 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. – Station 2 – 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Additional meal service sites may be added in the future if additional areas of need are identified.