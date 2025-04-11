Indian River School District Returning with 2nd Referendum on June 5th

Indian River School District will host a current expense referendum on Thursday, June 5. The District seeks funding in the amount of $22.5-million (the March referendum looked to raise $22.3-million) for increased operating costs and to maintain a competitive salary package. The polls will be open on June 5th from 7am to 8pm at multiple polling locations throughout the district – including 2 additional locations since the March referendum, which failed. You must be a US citizen, live in the Indian River School District and be at least 18 years of age to vote.

Additional information from IRSD:

Polling Locations – open 7am to 8pm on Thursday, June 5:

East Millsboro Elementary School

Georgetown Elementary School

Indian River High School

Long Neck Methodist Church (new polling place)

Lord Baltimore Elementary School

Millville Community Center

Selbyville Fire Hall (new polling place)

Sussex Central High School

“This is an extremely important referendum for the future of the Indian River School District,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Without additional local revenue, we will face difficult staffing decisions and potential impacts to our academic, athletic and extra-curricular programs. Our operating expenses are increasing at a rate that is simply not sustainable if we are to continue to provide quality educational services to our students.

“Since our last successful current expense referendum eight years ago, we have followed the standard cycle of building up, and then subsequently spending down, the district’s reserve balances. That cycle, coupled with significant increases in operating expenses in recent years, has led the district to operate in a budget deficit since Fiscal Year 2023. We are now at a point where we need the public’s assistance to sustain the high level of services our students deserve.”

Since the 2017 referendum, the largest escalations in operating expenses have occurred in utility costs, student transportation, substitute costs, mental health service units and required charter and choice school payments. The district’s annual budget deficits since Fiscal Year 2023 have ranged from $4.2 million to $7.3 million. Without the passage of the referendum, further shortfalls are projected in FY26 and beyond.

The district must also offer a competitive salary package that will continue to attract talented educational professionals and maintain the quality programs and services being offered to students. The district has already reduced educational services, which resulted in decreased staffing district-wide. The district has further initiated cost-savings measures in the form of discretionary budget reductions.

“We understand the uncertainty our residents face in regards to property reassessment and rising energy bills and we sincerely appreciate the support of those who voted for our previous referendum,” Dr. Owens said. “We hope our public will understand the need for this initiative and lend its support to our students on June 5.”

With voter approval, the referendum will result in a tax increase of $0.0559 per $100 of assessed property value, which correlates to an increase of $22.40 per month or $268.88 per year for the average district taxpayer.

Voter registration is not required to vote in the referendum, but voters must provide proof of identification or residency at each polling place. Residents may vote at any of the eight polling places. To be eligible to vote, an individual’s residence in the Indian River School District must be his or her primary residence . Absentee ballots may be requested via U.S. Mail until noon on Friday, May 30. In-person absentee voting is available at the Department of Elections Sussex County Office until noon on Wednesday, June 4. Request for Absentee Ballot forms are available at all district schools. For more information, contact the Department of Elections Sussex County Office at (302) 856-5367 or via email to: absenteesc@delaware.gov.

For more information about the referendum, visit the district’s special referendum website at irsd.net/referendum. Residents can also contact Indian River’s Referendum Hotline at (302) 436-1079 or submit questions via e-mail to referendum@irsd.k12.de.us.