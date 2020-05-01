Indian River School District Selects Members for Community Advisory Board

The Indian River School District has selected nine community members to serve on the Community Advisory Board that will study academic and behavioral interventions for all district students.

The Board will consist of community stakeholders who will discuss special education services across the district and consult with the court-appointed Special Master. The Board was formed as part of the consent order agreement formulated by the parties involved in the G.W. Carver Academy lawsuit.

Community Advisory Board members are as follows:

Rev. Marjorie Belmont Burns

Molli Carter

Blair Catlin-Brown

Dr. Thomas Connelly

Gloria Duffy

Karen Maull

Gwendolyn Miller

Cramelle Mumford

Mary Silva

The committee will meet four times per year, with the first session being via Zoom on May 21.

For more information about the Community Advisory Board, contact Director of Special Education Judith Brittingham at Judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us.

To view the G.W. Carver consent order, go to irsd.net/consentorder