Indian River School District Superintendent Announces Retirement

Indian River School District Superintendent Mark Steele plans to wind down a long career with the district.

He told board members during Monday’s virtual meeting that he would be retiring from the school system, where he taught and served as an administrator.

Steele’s retirement is effective next Wednesday July 1st. He has been IRSD Superintendent since 2017.

Steele is a graduate of the Indian River School District. The district is expected to announce more details about its search process shortly.