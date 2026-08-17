Indian River School District to Hold Open Houses in September

Indian River School District will host a series of open houses in September to give students and parents a chance to meet teachers and staff, view class lists and tour school buildings.

The school year begins on Tuesday, September 8 for grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School – except the preschool.

Students in grades 1 through 5, 7, 8, and 10 through 12 begin on Wednesday, September 9.

Preschool programs – including Howard T Ennis begin on Wednesday, September 16.

OPEN HOUSES

September 1

Southern Delaware School of the Arts / Grades K-5 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grades K-5 – 5-6 p.m. Sussex Central High School / Grades 9-10 – 5-6:30 p.m.

/ Grades 9-10 – 5-6:30 p.m. Howard T. Ennis School / Kindergarten-STEP – 5-6 p.m.

/ Kindergarten-STEP – 5-6 p.m. Indian River High School / Grade 9 – 5:15 p.m.

/ Grade 9 – 5:15 p.m. Southern Delaware School of the Arts / Grades 6-8 – 6-7 p.m.

/ Grades 6-8 – 6-7 p.m. Indian River High School / Grades 10-12 – 6 p.m.

/ Grades 10-12 – 6 p.m. Howard T. Ennis / Preschool – 6:15-7:15 p.m.

/ Preschool – 6:15-7:15 p.m. Sussex Central High School / Grades 11-12 – 6:30-8 p.m.

September 2

Georgetown Middle School / Grade 6 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grade 6 – 5-6 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School / Grade 1 – 5 p.m.

/ Grade 1 – 5 p.m. East Millsboro Elementary School / Grades 1-2 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grades 1-2 – 5-6 p.m. Sussex Central Middle School / Grade 6 – 5 p.m.

/ Grade 6 – 5 p.m. Long Neck Elementary School / Grades K-2 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grades K-2 – 5-6 p.m. Selbyville Middle School / Grades 7-8 – 5:30 p.m.

/ Grades 7-8 – 5:30 p.m. East Millsboro Elementary School / Grades 3-5 – 6-7 p.m.

/ Grades 3-5 – 6-7 p.m. Georgetown Middle School / Grades 7-8 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

/ Grades 7-8 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sussex Central Middle School / Grades 7-8 – 6:30 p.m.

/ Grades 7-8 – 6:30 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School / Grades 3 and 5 – 6:30 p.m.

/ Grades 3 and 5 – 6:30 p.m. Selbyville Middle School / Grade 6 – 7 p.m.

September 3

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School / All Grades – 5-7 p.m.

/ All Grades – 5-7 p.m. North Georgetown Elementary School / Grades K-2 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grades K-2 – 5-6 p.m. Georgetown Elementary School / Grades K-2 – 5 p.m.

/ Grades K-2 – 5 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School / Grades 2 and 4 – 5 p.m.

/ Grades 2 and 4 – 5 p.m. East Millsboro Elementary School / Kindergarten – 5-6 p.m.

/ Kindergarten – 5-6 p.m. Long Neck Elementary School / Grades 3-5 – 5-6 p.m.

/ Grades 3-5 – 5-6 p.m. John M. Clayton Elementary School / 5:30-7 p.m.

/ 5:30-7 p.m. Georgetown Elementary School / Grades 3-5 – 6 p.m.

/ Grades 3-5 – 6 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School / Kindergarten – 6:30 p.m.

September 10

IRSD Early Learning Center / 3-year-olds – 5 p.m.

/ 3-year-olds – 5 p.m. IRSD Early Learning Center / 4-year-olds – 6 p.m.

September 17

North Georgetown Elementary School Back to School Night / Grades 3-5 – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information about open houses, please contact your child’s school.