Indian River School District to implement remote learning for students

The Indian River School District will implement a remote learning plan for PreK-12 students beginning on Monday, April 20.

Instruction will be delivered through a variety of platforms while schools remain closed through May 15 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

School administrators and staff will be holding remote meetings during the next few weeks to review curriculum and the various methods of instructional delivery available to children.

Once the district begins remote learning sessions, parents can expect communication via phone, email and/or other platforms, online and hardcopy lessons, weekly assignments, projects, video lessons, and additional learning experiences.

Although this will not be graded work, the district believes the remote learning plan will provide the necessary instruction to make sure each child is ready to move on to the next grade level. Details of the remote learning plan will be communicated to parents in the coming weeks.

Students should continue to work on the instructional activities located on the IRSD website (irsd.net) through April 19.

Once the remote learning plan is implemented, parents are strongly encouraged to dedicate appropriate time to learning each day; check appropriate online platforms for information on classes, assignments and resources; participate with their child, if possible, in the learning offered by the teacher(s); provide a conducive learning environment for their child; and contact their child’s teacher(s) if they encounter difficulty with any learning task.

Parents who do not have the ability to participate electronically may pick up hard copies of lessons and assignments from the bins outside of their child’s school every Monday beginning April 20.

Teachers will be contacting parents and students beginning April 1 regarding the availability of technology and internet access in their homes. This information will help the district in designing and implementing the last phase of the plan before it’s rolled out to students on April 20.

The closing of public schools through May 15 will also require the district to revise its school calendar. The third marking period is now complete and teachers have received instructions for submitting final grades. Report cards will be posted on the district’s Home Access Center on April 16.