Indian River School District to Temporarily Pause Hybrid Learning

The Indian River School District held a special board meeting on Friday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting was to review Governor Carney’s recommendation that Delaware schools pause in-person learning beginning December 14 and transition to remote learning through January 8.

The Indian River School District Board of Education has voted and approved a temporary transition to full-time remote learning for all students on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22; and from Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8. Schools will be closed for Christmas break from December 23 through January 3.

Hybrid learning for Grades PreK-12 will resume in the Indian River School District on Monday, January 11.

All IRSD schools will continue to provide hybrid in-person instruction from Monday, December 7 through

Friday, December 18.

Parents will be contacted by the school regarding instructional schedules for their children during the transition to remote learning.

Fall sports will continue as scheduled through the conclusion of all state tournaments. Winter sports

competitions will be prohibited from December 14 through January 11 but practices may continue under strict COVID-19 masking and social distancing guidelines.

Gov. Carney also reminded the public that our schools are safe for in-person instruction because staff and

students are following all of the CDC required safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our schools. The pause in hybrid instruction is a temporary measure recommended to address the increased community spread.